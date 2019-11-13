‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Kisses Beloved Pomeranian In Sweet New Post

Yanet Garcia has been sharing the love for her adorable Pomeranian puppy on social media in recent weeks. As fans who follow the model on Instagram know, Yanet has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by her fans, regularly sharing sizzling new photos for her 12 million-plus fans. But every once in a while, the brunette beauty takes a break from sharing hot shots to share some PG photos for fans instead.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Garcia poses directly in front of the camera and appears to be on an airplane in the photo. Yanet looks to be the mastermind behind the shot, putting one hand in front of her and snapping a selfie for the camera. She wore her long, dark locks down and waved while she looked straight into the camera. Garcia appeared to be wearing a stunning application of makeup that included eye shadow, brow gel, mascara, and blush.

The weather girl accessorized the look with a pair of brown tinted aviator glasses, which she wore on the tip of her nose. She could also be seen rocking a pink top as she held her beloved Pomeranian, Mamacita, in her arms and gave her a kiss on the head. The furry little dog looked up at the sky in the shot.

In the caption of the image, Yanet expressed her love for the little animal, saying she loves her while adding a heart-eye emoji at the end of the shot. Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 17,000 likes and well over 70 comments. While some fans took to the photo to let Garcia know how amazing she looks, countless others couldn’t help comment on her adorable dog. A few more expressed their feelings by using emoji.

“You are soooo beautiful. I love your soul,” one fan gushed.

“That is literally the cutest dog that I have ever seem,” another chimed in, using a heart-eye and dog emoji.

“Angel face!” a third social media user wrote, adding a few red heart emoji at the end.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia posted an incredibly sweet photo with her beloved dog, this time in a black-and-white image. Like her most recent post, that one earned Garcia plenty of attention from her adoring fans, racking up over 108,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.