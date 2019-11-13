Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Flaunts Famous Derriere In Red Lingerie

Daniella Chavez shared a hot new update with her millions of Instagram followers on Wednesday — a photo in which she showed off her famous derriere — and her fans just can’t get enough. The Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot in which she can be seen rocking a skimpy lingerie set that puts her famous figure on full display.

In the post, Chavez is shown posing in front of a full-length mirror, holding her iPhone next to her body to snap a selfie. The model rocked a deep-red lingerie one-piece that features a thong-cut bottom that left most of her toned derriere on display. The lingerie also featured a cut-out back where a thick strap clasps in the middle, holding the piece in place. The garment boasted thin gold chains as the front straps, which are adjustable to allow the wearer to find the best fit.

Chavez accessorized her look with a simple, silver bracelet that added sparkle to her outfit. In her caption, Chavez thanked an online store, Tavo Ramirez, for her new iPhone, adding that she loves the new three-camera feature. She also thanked a Chilean designer for her providing her “dream closet.” As per usual, Chavez wrote her caption in her native Spanish; even though she is now based in the United States, the majority of her fanbase is in Latin America.

The blond bombshell wore her hair straightened and swept over to one side. Her long hair fell to her lower back, adding extra glam to her look. Chavez rocked a full face of makeup, including long lashes, eyeliner, lipliner, and bronzer. The model posed with her back to the mirror as she looks over her shoulder at her reflection.

Within just a couple of hours of going live, the post garnered more than 100,000 likes and upwards of 1,100 comments, showing that her fans were into the post. They took the opportunity to rave about Chavez’s beauty, sharing their admiration for her.

Chavez is no stranger to posting sultry photos to her social media pages. Last week, the South American beauty once again took to her Instagram to share a sexy photo in which she rocked a tiny black string two-piece bathing suit that stunned her fans, as The Inquisitr has written.

In the photo, Chavez could be seen enjoying the beach in Cancun, Mexico, while waiting for her favorite drink, as she noted in her caption.