‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ Husband Jim Moves Into Their Home Alone, Shares Photos Of Kids

The couple built the home together.

Meghan King Edmonds‘ husband, Jim Edmonds, recently moved into what was supposed to be their dream home by himself.

After filing for divorce at the end of October, Jim moved into the St. Louis property with the three children they share, including two-year-old daughter Aspen and 17-month-old twins Hayes and Hart, and shared photos of their kids on his Instagram Stories in the days that followed.

On November 11, Bravo’s Home & Design revealed that after the former St. Louis Cardinals player spent nearly two years building his giant mansion from the ground up with the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, he is now calling the house his own as she continues to move his belongings into the residence with the help of several assistants.

After sharing numerous images of the boxes that now fill the home, Jim shared several clips and photos of his three children exploring their new house.

“Still got some work to do,” Jim told his online audience as he walked through the kitchen.

Jim then took his fans and followers into his children’s playroom, where one of his twins was seen playing, while also spotlighting a batting area inside the home.

“Little more room to roam,” Jim continued as Aspen was seen riding a Hot Wheels toy down a hallway.

Meghan and Jim moved from their former home in Orange County to St. Louis so that he was able to spend time with his older children, including daughter Sutton and son Landon, who he shares with his second wife, LeAnne Horton. Around the same time, Meghan announced that she would no longer be sharing her life on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

While Jim enjoyed his new home over the weekend, Meghan remained in the home they were living in as they waited for their larger home to be built.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan and Jim called it quits on their relationship just after celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary and shortly thereafter, rumors claiming Jim may have had an inappropriate relationship with one of their four nannies began swirling online.

Although Jim denied those reports, claiming he looked at the nanny as if she was one of his daughters, Meghan called him out for doing so during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, during which she accused her estranged husband of abuse and claimed he was manipulating the media.