Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos & Ryan Seacrest The Sexiest Men Alive In Sizzling New Post

Kelly Ripa is showing the love for her husband, Mark Consuelos, and her television co-host, Ryan Seacrest, in her most recent social media share. While John Legend was officially named “The Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine, Kelly has her own ideas of two men who should have taken the prize instead.

Earlier today, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star took to her popular Instagram page to share two new shots of the men in her life. In the first photo in the series, Consuelos sizzles in an insanely hot photograph. In the image, the Riverdale star could be seen leaning against a white wall, looking directly into the camera with a serious look on his face. The father of three wore his dark locks styled with gel and rocked a dark denim jacket with the collar up.

Mark put one hand in his hair and rested the other on his knee in the image. In the second photo in the series, Ripa offered a glimpse of both men, sharing the same photo of her hubby on top of an image of Ryan Seacrest, who could be seen striking the same pose as Consuelos while clad in a very similar outfit. In the caption of the image, Kelly told fans that Consuelos and Seacrest are the sexiest men alive year after year, adding a series of flame emoji at the end.

Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned the 49-year-old a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 23,000 likes and well over 400-plus comments in just a few short hours. Some of Ripa’s fans commented on the photos to let Kelly know that both men look smoking hot while countless others told Kelly that she is one lucky lady. A few others had no words, opting to comment using flame and heart emoji instead.

“We literally had this convo about your hubby in my office. Respectfully,” one follower commented on the images.

“You are one lucky girl, they’re both gorgeous,” another chimed in, using a heart-eye emoji.

“Ryan was hilarious this morning with his posing, but really you’re one Lucky girl!! He’s lucky too!!” a third social media user chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Ripa gushed over her husband with another short video clip that was shared on her Instagram account, this time getting a little bit handsy with a pillow that looked just like him. Obviously, the famous duo are still head over heels in love.