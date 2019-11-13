Sarah Palin Says She Learned Of Todd Palin’s Divorce Petition Through Email

'It was devastating, I thought I got shot,' she said.

Sarah Palin opened up this week about her pending divorce from Todd Palin, saying that she learned about it via an email, Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

In September, Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah, his wife of 30 years. The couple has five children, four of whom are adults, and five grandchildren. Three months before the filing, Sarah tells Christian radio broadcast Dr. James Dobson’s Family Talk, she learned that her husband was planning to divorce her. She says she found out via an email from Todd’s attorney.

“I’ll never forget it… It was devastating, I thought I got shot. Maybe except for the death of a child, I don’t know what could be more [painful],” she said.

What’s more, she said that the news came just weeks after the couple’s 31st anniversary.

Weeks after Todd officially filed for divorce, Sarah responded to the petition in her own counterclaim, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr. In her filing, she claimed that not all of Todd’s allegations in his divorce petition are true. However, because the records are largely sealed, the specifics of those claims, beyond Todd’s broad allegation of “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife,” remain unclear. Also unclear are the specifics of how and why she disagrees with Todd’s claims.

In fact, now that a couple of months has passed since both parties in the marriage filed their claims, Sarah has alluded to the possibility that they may not actually get divorced, and instead may reconcile.

“We’re going through counseling, so it’s not over, over. The attorneys are getting rich off of us,” she said.

She went on to note her belief that God doesn’t like divorce, and that America is greater when marriages and families are intact.

As for her children, she claims that they’re “mad,” although she hinted that they’re not so much angry at Todd or Sarah or both of them, as they are just generally upset that divorce has reared its head in their parents’ relationship.

“They have been brought up with that teaching that you make a covenant with God… I’ve always preached that to my kids, too,” Palin said.

As of this writing, Todd Palin has not publicly spoken up about his divorce petition or about his reasons for filing for divorce. He is seeking joint custody of their minor son, Trig, as well as a 50-50 split of the couple’s assets.