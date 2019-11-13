Katya Elise Henry ‘Blessed’ Fans With This Sultry Booty Shot

The model accentuated her curvy figure in this super-sexy picture.

Model and fitness guru Katya Elise Henry seriously showed off her assets in her latest Instagram post.

Wearing a black strapless top and skintight black jeans that flaunted her peach-shaped derrière, Henry posed for the camera, looking over her shoulder seductively. Her eyebrows were perfectly arched and her lips perfectly plump with just a touch of pink gloss.

Henry chose to wear her hair down, her curly jet black locks cascading down her back and stopping right before the curve of her butt. The model also displayed her “love.” tattoo on her right arm.

Her 6.2 million followers loved the photo, as evidenced by the amount of heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji.

“You just keep blessing my timeline,” one follower wrote.

“Thiccmas? I love ittttt,” another fan joked.

“ugh can you stop being so perf :(” said another Instagram user.

“Are you even real?” a fan commented, followed by multiple crying emoji.

Also in the photo, Henry posed in front of a green bush, holding a shake cup that reads “Blessed,” and she certainly is. Her sultry pose also flaunted her perfectly manicured cherry red nails. The sun shimmered in the background and on Henry, which made her bronzed shoulders glow and her hair sparkle with just the tiniest hint of red.

After this post, Henry also flaunted her swimsuit figure in a two-part Instagram video.

“me now vs. me last year,” she captioned the two videos. “talk about gains.”

In the first video, Henry held up her phone to the mirror, rocking braided pigtails while one piece of hair falls gently over her cheek. It’s a bathroom mirror shot, and Henry made it work in a black one-piece bathing suit that showed off her thick thighs and round booty. In fact, the model even zoomed in on her figure, giving fans a super close-up of her inner thighs and crotch.

In the second video, a more petite Henry flaunted her figure in the bathroom mirror, seductively pulling on her barely-there bikini bottoms. In this video, she rocked an olive green two-piece that showed off her enviable abs. She wore her hair down in licorice-colored, beachy waves.

Henry often posts sultry shots and videos on Instagram. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she has shared everything from wearing a thong bikini to a shower photo to flaunting her famous backside in skintight booty shorts. Henry often shows off her Kim Kardashian-like derrière in photos, and it’s not hard to see why.