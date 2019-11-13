Lala Kent And Randall Emmett’s Wedding: The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Speaks Out About The Upcoming Event

Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie speak out.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are preparing to tie the knot in April of next year. As they continue to plan for the Newport Beach event, their Vanderpump Rules co-stars are looking forward to the celebration that is to come.

While attending the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, California, Kristen Doute and Scheana Marie spoke out about the couple’s wedding after being asked if the cast of their Bravo TV reality series would be invited.

“I think everyone might be invited to that one,” Scheana told E! News— as seen on YouTube— on the red carpet, after questioning whether or not everyone would be invited to the 2020 wedding of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

“I’m really excited,” Kristen explained. “I know Lala is like getting closer to the dress. She’s zoning in on the details, found a designer, thinking about a dress, zoning in on all the fun details.”

“I’m really excited about Randall and Lala. They’re adorable,” Kristen added.

Although Lala and Randall haven’t exposed their relationship to the cameras of Vanderpump Rules at all, Randall has grown quite close to Lala’s co-stars over the past few years and frequently spends time with them even when they aren’t filming. In fact, Randall actually served in the wedding party of Jax Taylor in June, alongside a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

As fans may have seen, Lala, Scheana, and Kristen were also included in the wedding as Brittany Cartwright’s bridesmaids.

While Scheana and Kristen both seemed to think that Stassi and Beau’s guest list for their Rome, Italy wedding would be quite limited, they hinted that Lala and Randall’s wedding would look more like that of Jax and Brittany’s, who included nearly all of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars in their event, which took place in Kentucky, in some way.

That said, when it comes to what fans will be seeing on future seasons of Vanderpump Rules, they shouldn’t expect to see any part of Lala and Randall’s wedding on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala also appeared on the red carpet at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, where spoke to Hollywood Life about her and Randall’s upcoming wedding and revealed which of her co-stars would be serving as bridesmaids in her ceremony.

“I have Katie [Maloney], Stassi [Schroeder] and Brittany [Cartwright] — those are my little jams,” she shared.