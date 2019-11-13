Lyna Perez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Bikini

The model sizzled in her tropical-print two-piece.

On Wednesday, Lyna Perez shared yet another sizzling snap with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the model posing outside on a sunny day, with lush green foliage in the blurred background. Lyna arched her back and placed one of her hands on her shoulder. She tilted her head slightly, as she gazed into the camera, smiling flirtatiously.

While most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Lyna looked like an absolute summer goddess. She sizzled in a teal-and-pink, tropical-patterned bikini with a matching sarong. The beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in the two piece that left little to the imagination. Her chest was barely covered by the tiny halter top, much to the delight of her audience. The skimpy swimsuit also put her toned midsection and sculpted abs on full display. Lyna kept the look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the picture, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer noted that she has a habit of not wearing clothes. She also requested her followers to rate her outfit from one to 10.

Many of Lyna’s admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the model’s ensemble in the comments section. Unsurprisingly, her dedicated followers gave her look rather high ratings.

“Holy wow you look amazing!! It’s a 10 for sure!” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Lovely outfit Lyna! I rate your outfit a 20! I love you!” said a different commenter.

“Straight up 10, smoking hot as always Lyna,” added another follower.

“With that smile it has to be a 10,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

Lyna graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

Fortunately for fans, Lyna often post provocative photos, such as this one, on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature Lyna showing off her incredible curves. Recently, Lyna drove fans metaphorically wild by uploading a particularly cheeky photo. In the snap, Lyna exposed her perky derriere in a nude-colored bikini while holding her adorable Pomeranian on a beautiful beach. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.