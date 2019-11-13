Demi Rose Goes Topless On Nevada Rock Formation In Latest Instagram Photo

Demi Rose stripped down to just a teeny tiny thong in her latest Instagram post, which isn’t too far astray from her usual social media snaps. However, her location was a bit different than her typical photoshoot settings, as this time the model posed on a giant rock formation in Nevada.

The photo showed Demi posing on her knees at Red Rock in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stunning, massive rock formations could be seen behind her, but fans were likely focused on the influencer’s outfit — or lack thereof. Demi wore only a white scarf around her neck and a very thin, string thong. The photo was snapped from the side so not much of the thong was visible to begin with. Demi strategically placed her arms just above her chest to keep the photo Instagram-friendly. However, the side of her bare chest was still on display.

The U.K.-born social media sensation arched her back and flexed her abs. Every curve leading to her pert derriere was on full display, and her long, tan legs appeared to be lathered in oil to give them a nice shine. Demi pointed her toes, elongating her legs even more.

Demi looked back over her shoulder and directed a sultry stare off-camera. As she did so, her long, brunette hair fell over the front of her shoulder in luscious curls. She appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look that matched the colors of her surroundings, including a nude lip color.

In the caption, Demi called herself the “muse” of her photographer, Danny Desantos.

The post garnered over 135,000 likes and nearly 800 comments. Fans gushed over the model’s flawless physique.

“Like a beautiful wildcat,” one fan wrote.

“Breaking hearts and internet again,” a second user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Most beautiful woman on this planet!” another follower declared.

“Pretty sure you’re a muse to everyone x,” a fourth person said.

Many other fans expressed their admiration for the beauty with various emoji.

As fans know, Demi has been keeping her followers on their toes by posting photos of herself with both her natural brunette hair and a new blond ‘do. On Monday, she shared an image in which she rocked a blond high ponytail and asked if blondes have more fun. However, just one day before that, Demi rocked a brunette braid as she lounged on the beach in a red bikini and read The Modern Break-Up, as The Inquisitr previously reported.