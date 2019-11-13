Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Buxom Physique In White Crop Top In Malibu

Devin Brugman recently shared a new post on her Instagram page that shows she is enjoying the early sunset in California. On Tuesday, November 12, the bikini model and businesswoman took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of updates of herself at a high-end sushi restaurant in Malibu. In the resulting images, Brugman can be seen rocking a sophisticated outfit that highlights her slamming physique.

In the first photo of the two-picture slideshow, Brugman is pictured standing on a wooden deck at Nobu Malibu, as the geotag she included with the post indicates. The Maui native is rocking a white crop top featuring thick straps that go over her shoulders. The straight neckline of the top sits low on her chest, putting her cleavage on display. In addition, the top also boasts a thin fabric that hugs Brugman’s torso closely, highlighting her famously buxom physique.

Brugman — who is the co-founder of popular swimsuit label Monday Swimwear, which she launched alongside her friend, Natasha Oakley, as The Inquisitr previously noted — complimented her top with an elegant pair of nude pants. The pleated front sits just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. The model accessorized her look with a couple of delicate necklaces, a gold bracelet, sun shades, and a small purse.

The first photo also shows Brugman looking toward the horizon as she stands with her left side to the camera. She has one leg in front of the other as she holds her sunglasses. She is smiling slightly at a point off-camera, assuming a dreamy facial expression. In the caption, she noted that the sun was setting at 4:30 p.m.

The second snapshot is a close-up selfie of her chest, which she used to tag the products she is wearing.

Since going live, the post in question has garnered more than 24,600 likes in less a day of having been published. The same time period also brought in upwards of 215 comments to the share, indicating that her fans enjoyed the photos.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Brugman’s beauty, and some admirers expressed their admiration for her by leaving a trail of compliments and emoji behind.

“You look so beautiful!!!” one user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji at the end of their remarks.

“All the angles,” wrote another fan.

“Love you and the landscape,” a third user added.