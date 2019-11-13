Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Buxom Physique In White Crop Top In Malibu

Devin Brugman shared a new post to her Instagram page that shows she is enjoying the early sunset in California. On Tuesday, November 12, the bikini model and businesswoman took to the popular social media app to post a couple of updates of herself at a high-end sushi restaurant in Malibu as she rocks a sophisticated outfit that highlights her slamming physique.

In the first photo in the two-picture slideshow, Brugman is standing on a wooden deck at Nobu Malibu, as the geotag she included with the post indicates. The Maui native is rocking a white crop top featuring thick straps that go over her shoulders and a straight, neckline that sits low on her chest, putting her cleavage on display. In addition, the top also boasts a thin fabric that hugs Brugman’s torso closely, highlighting her famous buxom physique.

Brugman — who is the co-founder of the popular swimsuit label Monday Swimwear, which she launched alongside her friend Natasha Oakley, as The Inquisitr has previously noted — teamed her top with an elegant pair of nude pants with a pleat front that sit just above her bellybutton, leaving her toned upper abs on display. The model accessorized her look with a couple of delicate necklaces, a gold bracelet, sun shades, and a small purse.

The first photo shows Brugman looking toward the horizon as she stands with her left side to the camera. She has one leg in front of the other as she holds her sunglasses. She is smiling slightly at a point off-camera, assuming a dreamy facial expression. In the caption, she noted that the sun was setting at 4:30 p.m., a bit of which can be seen in the background by the ocean.

The second snapshot is a selfie close-up of her chest, which she used to tag the products she is wearing.

Since going live, the post — which Brugman shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 24,600 likes in under a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 215 comments to the photos, indicating that her fans enjoyed the post.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Brugman’s beauty and to express their admiration for her by leaving a trail of compliments and emoji behind.

Loading...

“You look so beautiful!!!” one user chimed in, adding a heart eyes emoji at the end of the words.

“All the angles,” said another fan.

“Love you and the landscape,” a third user added.