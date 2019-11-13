Andrey Artemenko, Ukrainian Quoted By Devin Nunes, Attended Trump Inauguration, Worked With Felix Sater

Republican Devin Nunes cited a pro-Trump Ukrainian politician deeply involved in the effort to lift sanctions on Russia.

At Wednesday’s televised impeachment hearing, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, quoted a Ukrainian politician to support Nunes’ belief that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 United States presidential election. But, that politician, Andrey Artemenko, attended Donald Trump’s inauguration and worked with Trump allies Michael Cohen and Felix Sater to push a Ukraine “peace plan” that would allow the Trump administration to drop sanctions on Russia, according to a New York Times report.

In fact, one expert speculated, Artemenko may have been instrumental in creating the widely debunked conspiracy theory alleging that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, exonerating Russia as the victim of a frame-up. That conspiracy theory appears to have been adopted by Trump as far back as 2016, after it was introduced to the campaign by Konstantin Kilimnik, who was described as a “Russian spy” by former Trump adviser Fiona Hill in her own impeachment testimony.

Artemenko became a member of parliament in Ukraine in 2014, after a popular revolution ousted pro-Russian strongman Viktor Yanukovich. Trump’s 2016 campaign chief, Paul Manafort, previously worked in Ukraine to bring Yanukovich to power. Following the popular revolution, Artemenko was a member of the pro-Yanukovich, pro-Russia Ukrainian opposition bloc “nurtured” by Manafort, according to the Times report.

Donald Trump at the White House. Alex Wong / Getty Images

In January of 2017, Artemenko met in New York City with Cohen and Sater to hand over a draft of the “peace plan,” which included terms highly favorable to Russia — including the possibility that Ukraine would “lease” the territory of Crimea to Russia for a period of up to 100 years. The plan would have also required the United States to lift economic sanctions against Russia.

But according to journalist Seth Abramson, author of the New York Times bestseller Proof of Collusion, Nunes’ connection of Artemenko to the conspiracy theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election now raises questions over whether Artemenko may have helped to concoct that theory.

“Many will now ask whether Artemenko *also* worked with Team Trump to build the CrowdStrike conspiracy theory,” Abramson wrote on his Twitter account.

CrowdStrike is the cybersecurity firm that first traced the hacking of Democratic Party email servers in 2016 to Russian intelligence agencies. That conclusion has since been confirmed by three major investigations by the U.S. intelligence community, the Senate Intelligence Committee, and special counsel Robert Mueller.

But, according to the conspiracy theory, CrowdStrike was actually part of a Ukrainian operation to frame Russia for the 2016 election interference, and that the company seized an email server containing thousands of “missing” emails. That server — which does not actually exist — is supposedly now in Ukraine, according to the conspiracy theory.

Trump himself appears to believe the conspiracy theory. In his July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — the call which sparked the impeachment inquiry — Trump asked Zelensky to investigate CrowdStrike and “the server” as “a favor.” Trump has also mentioned “the server” frequently in public comments to the press.