Carly Waddell & Evan Bass Welcome Second Child, ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Reveal Baby’s Name

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have added another baby to the Bachelor in Paradise family. Carly and Evan have revealed that their son was born Tuesday morning, and it sounds as if mom and baby are doing well.

Bass and Waddell shared with People that their son Charles “Charlie” Wolfe Bass is “super healthy” and arrived at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Charlie is the second child for Evan and Carly. The Bachelor in Paradise couple already has a daughter named Isabella “Bella” Evelyn who is 20-months-old. In addition, Evan has three older sons from a prior relationship, Ensley, Liam, and Nathan.

“Delivery was fast and perfect and straight into Mommy’s arms.”

So far, neither Evan nor Carly has shared any photos of Charlie via their Instagram pages. Carly did share a quick peek at a newborn hat via her Instagram stories on Tuesday evening, but nothing more has emerged yet.

Bachelor in Paradise fans knew that this new family member would be arriving soon. One of Carly’s last Instagram posts came on November 4 and showed her looking extremely pregnant as she snuggled with Bella during an art museum visit. Carly noted that this would be the little girl’s last week being the youngest in the family, meaning that Carly knew baby Charlie was coming quite soon.

Carly and Evan revealed back in May that they were expecting their second child together. This revelation did not necessarily come as a massive surprise, as she had been hinting that they were ready to make Bella a big sister. The couple revealed that they were expecting a boy during a gender reveal incorporated into the Bachelor in Paradise reunion show a couple of months ago.

Just a few weeks ago, Carly told E! Online that she and Evan were struggling to settle on a name for their son. She said that they had settled on Bella’s name long before her birth, but neither of them was feeling any particular name as her due date neared. Apparently, they were able to agree on a plan without having to wait too long after their son arrived.

Bachelor in Paradise fans will be anxious to hear details regarding how Carly and Evan settled on Charles Wolfe as their son’s name. Of course, people will be quite excited to see pictures once the couple is ready to share them, and franchise fans have no doubt that he will be absolutely adorable just like his big sister is.