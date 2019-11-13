Thursday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Reels At Shocking News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 14 indicates that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will blow his top. The dressmaker will realize that the Logan women will do just about anything to get what they want. And this time around, he isn’t about to let them get away with it

Ridge will learn that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) signed the adoption papers to give Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) equal parental rights, per Highlight Hollywood. The blonde finally got her way and is now officially Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) mother. Ridge will be horrified to learn the news. He fought hard for Thomas to keep his son, only for him to give Hope exactly what she wants. Ridge will be confused and furious as he tries to unravel what occurred the night that Thomas signed the document.

Ridge knows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is also in favor of the adoption. She told her husband that she doesn’t believe that Thomas is a fit father and that Hope should legally adopt the boy. Ridge had remained convinced that Thomas would be able to put the pieces of his life back together and become the father that Douglas needed. But now it seems as if all his plans were in vain.

Ridge will explode, as reported by The Inquisitr. He will be convinced that Hope manipulated his son into signing the adoption papers. Everyone knows that Thomas has a soft spot for Hope, and Ridge will feel as if Hope exploited this. The dressmaker will hurl accusations at Hope. After all, Ridge will feel as if his family has been ripped apart.

The soap opera spoilers state that Ridge will confront Hope and tell her, “I know what you did.”

Of course, B&B fans know that Hope may think that he is referring to Thomas’ fall. The designer fell into a vat of hydrofluoric acid, and Hope feels responsible for his apparent death. However, Ridge still has no clue that his son may have died in the accident.

Ridge has toed the line with his wife for long enough. The dressmaker recently moved from Brooke’s house and is staying at the Forrester mansion. He decided that he needed to focus on his children and his relationship with them. He felt that it would be impossible to do at Brooke’s house. But the longer Ridge and Brooke are apart, the more unlikely it seems that they will ever get together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will make a drastic decision next week. It appears as if the dressmaker will draw a line in the sand.