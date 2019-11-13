Cindy Prado Flaunts Figure In Romper With Plunging Neckline While Wearing Floppy Sun Hat

Cindy Prado took to Instagram Wednesday to flaunt her curves in a cute romper with a plunging neckline, while also sporting a straw sun hat with a floppy wide brim.

The update, which consisted of seven photos, showed Cindy standing outside in an area decorated with flowers and other greenery. She wore a white shorts romper with a plunging neckline that went down to her waist. The ensemble featured three-quarter sleeves and a ruffle on the bottom of the shorts. The outfit showed off her cleavage as well as her hourglass shape and toned thighs.

The stunning model wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a nude matte color on her lips. She wore her hair parted on the side and down in loose waves. She added some bling to the outfit with hoop earrings, gold bracelets and several dainty gold pendant necklaces. She also wore a straw sun hat with a wide brim in several of the snaps.

The photos captured Cindy in an array of poses from the front. The first few shots showed Cindy giving the camera sultry looks as she modeled the outfit. In one shot, Cindy ran her hand through her windblown hair and in another, she stood with her hands on her tiny waist. One picture showed the beauty smiling as she playfully tugged at the bottom of the romper’s neckline.

In the last three snaps, Cindy sported a large, floppy sun hat while she struck several poses in the outfit. One photo showed her with a serious look on her face while holding the brim of the hat, and another photo captured her smiling. In the last photo, the model wore a straw waist purse that matched the hat.

In the post’s caption, Cindy said that the romper was her favorite outfit, pointing out that it was made by fashion brand Runway the Label.

Many of her 827,000 followers were delighted by the snaps, with some leaving behind heart and fire emoji. Others had more to say.

“You’re so pretty!” one admirer wrote.

“That romper looks so beautiful on you,” another fan commented.

There isn’t much that doesn’t look good on Cindy. She often shares snaps from her photoshoots and, unsurprisingly, she looks incredible in all of them. From barely-there bikinis to sexy dresses, Cindy knows how to rock just about any look. She recently wowed her fans wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes.