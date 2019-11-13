Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Wears Nothing Under Skintight Top For Hot New Update

Gabby Epstein posted a new update to her Instagram feed that has her loyal fan base very excited. Earlier this week, the Australian bikini model took to the popular social media platform to share a casual snapshot, showcasing her fit physique under a skintight top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Epstein can be seen sitting at a restaurant table in West Hollywood, California, as indicated via the geotag paired with her post. Epstein is enjoying a stack of pancakes with berries and icing sugar. The model wore a tight white top with short sleeves and a turtleneck, where the words “I think I like you” are printed in black. The soft fabric of the top reveals that the model chose not to wear a bra underneath.

The saying on her top served as inspiration for her caption, in which she corrected the last word to profess her love for pancakes.

According to the tag added to the photo, Epstein’s top is from Boohoo. In the caption, she told her fans that the label has a new collection starring Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk and Romee Strijd, adding that users interested in purchasing items from the brand can enjoy 55 percent off by using her special code.

Epstein wore her blond hair in a middle part and pulled back in a low bun or ponytail. She accessorized her look with a pair of small hoop earrings, keeping things pretty simple.

Epstein has been promoting Boohoo’s new release for a few days now. Her previous post also included the same promo code, which gives her fans access to 55 percent off. In that post, the model rocked a white blazer with nothing else underneath. She left the front unbuttoned, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display, as The Inquisitr pointed out.

Since going live, her most recent post — which Epstein shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 76,700 likes, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also attracted upwards of 870 comments, proving to be a success.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise Epstein’s beauty, showering her with their compliments and emoji. They also used the opportunity to share their admiration for her and engage with her caption.

“Damn now i want pancakes!!” one user chimed in.

“Your beauty has no boundaries,” said another fan.

“I think I like you too,” a third fan wrote, in reference to the words on her top.