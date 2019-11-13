Newly Engaged ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Talks Upcoming Bachelorette Party

Stassi Schroeder is looking forward to a boozy bachelorette bash.

Stassi Schroeder is preparing to marry fiancé Beau Clark next year in Rome, Italy, and as she nears her wedding date, she’s thinking about the pre-wedding festivities that are to come, starting with her upcoming bachelorette party.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, the Vanderpump Rules star revealed that when it comes to the often-tacky elements of a bachelorette party, she simply isn’t on board.

“I’m not the bachelorette party type,” Schroeder explained on Monday, November 11. “I don’t want strippers. I don’t want to be out past midnight.”

According to Schroeder, who got engaged to Clark in July, her idea of the perfect bachelorette party is a bit out of the ordinary. As she explained, she would prefer to spend a two-day weekend filled with boozy brunches and shopping, and be in bed by 10 p.m. each night.

Schroeder then made it clear that if her friends arranged for anything other than that, she wouldn’t be thrilled.

Also during her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Schroeder reacted to Jax Taylor’s recent claim about planning her fiancé’s bachelor party. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor shared the news with the magazine day ago, claiming that he is a great candidate for the job since he celebrated his own bachelor party just months ago.

While Taylor and Clark are quite close, as are Schroeder and Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, Schroeder admitted that she had no idea that Taylor was going to be in on the planning of Clark’s upcoming bachelor party and questioned her fiancé about his proclamation.

“This is news to me, and I’ve just been told by four other people that [Jax] was going to be [planning it]. Does Beau even know that?” she wondered.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on Sunday at the E! People’s Choice Awards, Taylor said he would “definitely” be helping to plan Clark’s bachelor party.

“We’re in the process [of planning it],” he added.

Taylor and Cartwright got married in June of this year. Prior to their Kentucky ceremony, the couple celebrated a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Miami, Florida with their co-stars, which is expected to be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Schroeder and Clark began dating early last year and confirmed their romance publicly in February 2018 as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.