Joseph McCann Accused Of Making A Mother Listen As He Raped Her Daughter, 17, And Son, 11

He's accused of multiple other rapes, including that of a 71-year-old woman.

A British man is accused of raping multiple women and children, including one horrific incident in which he allegedly forced a mother to listen as he raped her 17-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, Yahoo News reports.

Joseph McCann, 34, appeared in court this week to answer to 37 counts of rape concerning victims aged 11 to 17. He also faced dozens of other charges related to rape, sexual abuse, child abuse, kidnapping, assault, and false imprisonment.

Over a three-day period in May, McCann allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted three women. However, as police would later learn, those three rapes were only part of a long list of sexual crimes against women and children allegedly committed by McCann.

In one rather horrific case, McCann allegedly met a woman at a bar in the Manchester area and then went home with her. There, he allegedly tied her up with electrical cable and forced her to listen as he raped her two children, a 17-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy. He also allegedly forced the children to watch as he raped each sibling.

The daughter was able to jump out of a window and run, naked, to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Police began closing in on McCann after he allegedly raped a 71-year-old woman and stole her car.

On May 6, McCann, by this time a wanted man, was captured on security camera footage, purchasing condoms at a gas station. Outside was the allegedly stolen Fiat, and, in the back seat, two 14-year-old girls he had allegedly kidnapped the day before.

Later that evening, a patrolman spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The Fiat crashed into another car, and McCann allegedly jumped out, running off on foot before reportedly stealing a bicycle and then climbing up a tree. A dragnet was set up around the area, and, after several hours, McCann surrendered.

“If you had caught me for the first two, the rest of this wouldn’t have happened,” he reportedly told an officer.

As to the two girls in the back of the Fiat, McCann reportedly denied abducting them, saying that they had simply asked for a ride. Though shaken, the two young ladies were unhurt.

According to a May Yahoo News U.K. report, McCann had previously done time for burglary and theft. The Ministry of Justice has launched a review of the case, as he was released halfway through his three-year sentence without having to go before a parole board.