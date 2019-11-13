John Legend Says He ‘Finally Impressed’ Wife Chrissy Teigen With ‘People’s’ ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Win

John Legend says he has finally earned praise from his wife of six years, Chrissy Teigen. During Tuesday evening’s live episode of NBC’s hit singing competition, The Voice, John and his fellow coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Kelly Clarkson — discussed his People‘s 2019 “Sexiest Man Alive” win with host Carson Daly. According to the 40-year-old crooner, the win made Chrissy very proud, something which he jokingly said is a rare occurrence.

During a break in revealing the voting results from Monday evening’s episode, Blake, a former “SMA” winner, announced John’s latest title as the four judges sat in their big, red chairs. As fans know, the “All of Me” singer already has a Voice win under his belt in addition to Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony wins. After Blake gifted John a pair of bedazzled, cutoff “VEGOTSMA” shorts, Carson asked John what Chrissy thought of the honor.

“She’s proud of me, you know, she makes fun of me almost all the time,” John quipped. “But she hasn’t even been snarky about this. She’s, like, legit proud of me. I finally impressed my wife.”

Sure enough, Chrissy did seem to be genuinely thrilled about John’s victory. On Tuesday evening, the model-turned-chef shared the magazine cover in question — one which showed John rocking a blue suit and hints of a beard — on Twitter. She added a hilarious caption.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people’s sexiest man alive! an honor!!!” she wrote.

Chrissy added “#EGOTPSMA” in another tweet.

She also shared the magazine cover on Instagram, as The Inquisitr previously reported, and told her husband that he had “come a long way, baby.”

However, unfortunately for John, Chrissy’s praise didn’t come without a bit of playful mockery. Throughout the rest of the evening, she shared several tweets about People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.

In one tweet, Chrissy shared a video of the couple’s children, 1-year-old Miles and 3-year-old Luna, and said that they “do not care” about his title, per HuffPost. Later, the cookbook author declared that she couldn’t wait to see people get upset over the magazine’s choice.

“The sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich,” another tweet read.

To top it all off, Chrissy changed her Twitter bio to read, “De-motivational speaker currently sleeping with People‘s sexiest man alive.”

Meanwhile, John told People that he was “excited,” but “a little scared,” to hear about the win.

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title,” he said.