Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Why She Really Walked Away From ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

'I don't have room in my life for nastiness,' the Bravo star says.

Lisa Vanderpump is opening up regarding her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Five months after she skipped the Season 9 reunion of the Bravo reality show she had headlined since 2010, Vanderpump revealed that the show she once loved had become too negative for her during a difficult time in her personal life.

In a new interview, Vanderpump told People that while she had a “great time” on Housewives, she knew she had to step away from the Bravo reality show following a rocky season that began filming just a few months after the sudden death of her brother, Mark. The wealthy restaurateur added that she should never have never agreed to participate in the season so soon after her tragic loss, and that she should have stayed home and “wallowed in grief.”

“To have negativity during a time in my life when I needed to try to be positive… I decided it was over,” Vanderpump said of her decision to walk away from RHOBH.

Vanderpump also addressed the gang-up she faced amid the “Puppy Gate” scandal that dominated the show’s ninth season. The mom of two said that, while she had been in a position where the whole cast had been against her before, this time it was different when her co-stars ganged up on her during a cast trip to the Bahamas. Vanderpump said that when the other women began screaming and shouting at her on that first trip of the season, she thought to herself, “‘What the hell am I doing?'”

The Bravo star added that she has a lot going on in her life — with her reality shows, dog rescue, restaurant endeavors, and charity commitments — and that something had to give.

“[Grief] encourages you to take stock,” Vanderpump explained. “I’m a strong woman, but I don’t have room in my life for nastiness.”

The star added that she has “no regrets” about leaving the TV show that made her a household name.

Lisa’s role in her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, will reportedly be expanded now that she has dropped Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from her schedule. In addition, the reality TV icon has inspired a sparkling rosé that will be produced by Pepsi for BravoCon later this month.

Vanderpump was such a big presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that it will take two women to fill her shoes. In addition to her estranged former co-stars — Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp, and Denise Richards — the milestone 10th season of the show will include newcomers Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.