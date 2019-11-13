Busty Blond Lindsey Pelas Strips Down To Give Fans A Peek At ‘Wild West’ Calendar

Lindsey Pelas got pulses racing on Wednesday when she posted a brand new video from behind the scenes of her “Wild West” 2020 calendar to her Instagram account.

In the video, Lindsey stuns in an array of revealing outfits. The blond bombshell is seen rocking a red velvet dress with her cleavage exposed. She accessorized that look with a black hat and sheer veil while her golden locks fell around her shoulders in soft curls.

She also sported a white crop top with a chunky turquoise necklace, and a barely-there pink one-piece bathing suit with black leather fingerless gloves.

In another clip, Lindsey is seen sporting a skimpy orange bedazzled bikini top as she has her platinum mane crimped for a full-on mermaid look.

She also rocked a floral crop top with a knotted element in the front that she paired with some tiny Daisy Dukes as she held an apple pie in her hand. Later, Lindsey goes topless in a black cowboy hat.

One part of the racy video reveals the model in a flannel crop top with fringe on the sleeves, a pair of black string bikini bottoms, and some cowboy boots.

She also goes nude while under the water of a shower as her soaking wet hair clings to her back and her stunning makeup look begins to smudge.

The video was nearly too hot for Instagram, and Lindsey’s over 9 million followers couldn’t get enough of it. The post was watched over 27,000 times and earned more than 250 comments in the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to the network.

“Yes, Ma’am!!! Looking forward to that new calendar!!! Thank You,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers posted in the comments section of the video.

“You’re Absolutely Gorgeous Lindsey!” another adoring fan said.

“You’re the gift from god that just keeps on giving,” a third comment read.

“Drop dead gorgeous. Breathtaking,” a fourth person gushed.

Just one day before her calendar video steamed up social media, Lindsey posted a photo of herself rocking some lacy red lingerie.

The Inquisitr reports that the model looked smoking hot in the low-cut top as she ran her fingers through her shiny hair and wore a dramatic makeup look, which included dark, defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a heavily lined lip with a dark berry tint.

That snap also proved to be very popular for Lindsey Pelas, as it has attracted over 129,000 likes and more than 1,660 comments in the span of just one day.