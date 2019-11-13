American Hottie Brit Manuela Lowers Sweatpants To Expose Insane Lingerie-Clad Physique

Brit Manuela shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she teased her followers with a photo of herself in lingerie and half-lowered sweatpants. On Tuesday, November 12, the American bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a sizzling, yet casual photo of herself flaunting her insane physique, particularly her famous chiseled abs, to promote a label she represents.

In the photo, Brit can be seen in a kitchen, which according to her geotag is located somewhere in “Hollyweird.” The Bang Energy model is rocking a two-piece lingerie set in black that boasts a sporty bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display.

Brit teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms whose thin straps come up all the way to her waist, highlighting the contrast between her strong hips and slender midsection. Her famous abs are fully exposed, taking center stage in the snapshot. The model completed her look with a pair of white sweatpants with the word “Savage” printed across the front in navy and pink.

Brit wore the pants half lowered onto her body, exposing her underwear and insane physique.

As she indicated via the tag and caption of her post, her outfit is courtesy of Fashion Nova. Brit represents the label as a model and ambassador, according to her Instagram bio.

The model is posing with one leg propped to the side as she holds a mug with one hand. Her other hand is in the pocket of her sweatpants, striking a pose that is both sexy and relaxed. Brit appears to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot, embracing her natural beauty and features. Her brunette hair is pulled up in a messy bun that completes the casual look.

Since going live, the post — which Brit shared with her 817,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 31,200 likes in under a day. The same time period also brought in upward of 1,100 comments to the shot, indicating it was popular among her fans.

Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to rave about Brit’s physique, while writing compliments or simply leaving emoji in the comments section.

Loading...

“Your body is unreal!” said a fan.

“Outfit on fleek,” another user wrote, adding a pink double heart emoji to the message.

“You should wear this 24/7,” a third fan chimed in.

“You are a savage,” yet another user added.