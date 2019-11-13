Selena Gomez & Julia Michaels Kiss Onstage To Fans’ Delight

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels recently kissed onstage, and it immediately made waves in the crowd.

According to People, Gomez showed up as a surprise guest at Michaels’ Monday night show at the Fonda Theater, joining her onstage for their emotional song “Anxiety,” which they performed while sitting on the edge of the stage. Afterward, Michaels kissed Gomez on the cheek, then the two stood up and Michaels planted a kiss on Gomez’s lips — and the audience immediately started screaming.

In one fan-recorded video (see below), the crowd shrieked in unison as some fans gaped in shock.

During the concert, Michaels wore a black, long-sleeved turtleneck, which she paired with a pink-and-yellow plaid skirt, sneakers, and her trademark platinum blond hair. Gomez wore a heather gray suit with a black lace camisole that peeked out of the top, close to her gold necklace. Her pin-straight hair was held back on the side by several bobby pins, then cascaded down her shoulders as the slight dark brown-to-caramel tone shone under the stage lights. She wore black-and-white patterned boots.

After the show, both artists immediately took to Instagram to document their close bond. Gomez posted a photo of them kissing on her Instagram story, captioning the image with a black heart emoji. Michaels shared the same post.

“I’m convinced these last few days aren’t real. Thank you @selenagomez for the most epic show I’ve ever played,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram Monday night, alongside a video of the two performing “Anxiety.” “I love you beyond words and I’m so happy we finally got to sing our baby together :)”

Michaels and Gomez have not only been longtime friends, they’ve also been longtime collaborators. Gomez just recently scored her first No. 1 hit with “Lose You To Love Me,” which was written by the pair, along with frequent collaborator Justin Tranter and producers Mattman & Robin.

After their performance, Gomez and Michaels didn’t just kiss, they also got matching tattoos together, which they showed off on their Instagram stories.

Gomez and Michaels each got a tiny, black arrow on their thumbs. When they clasp their hands together, each arrow is perfectly pointed at the other.

“it’s tatted..” Gomez captioned a photo of the two holding hands and flaunting their new ink on her Instagram stories. “my arrow points to you forever.”

“Always to you baby. Love you @selenagomez,” Michaels wrote in response, re-posting Gomez’s photo on her own Instagram stories.