‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy & Liam Share A Tender Moment

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, November 14 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will turn to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It seems as if the formerly married couple are spending more time together than ever, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam and Steffy will to put their family first, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that they will share a tender moment. They are the parents of Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) and are trying their best to ensure that Kelly and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) grow up as sisters. Since Steffy is currently back on the dating scene, it doesn’t seem like the situation will be romantic. Instead, it seems as if they may bond over the girls and share a sweet moment with them.

Time and again, B&B fans have seen them put aside their personal differences for the sake of their children. There can be no doubt that both of them take their roles as parents very seriously. Steffy also feels blessed that she is able to share in Beth’s life, even though she is no longer the infant’s mother.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Steffy and Liam will make a serious vow to each other. They will promise to always make time to spend together as a family. This seems to be a rather fitting promise since they know that their lives can get pretty hectic at times. Both of them also realize the importance of families since they both had troubled childhoods.

Since Liam does not live with them, he needs to make the extra effort to be there for Steffy and Kelly. Of course, Liam will face more pressure as he heads back to work for Spencer Publications. His father, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), may have a full agenda for his returning son.

Since Steffy and Liam are growing closer, it seems a pretty good indicator that trouble is on the horizon for “Lope.” As reported by The Inquisitr, Hope has been so preoccupied with adopting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) that she has neglected Beth and Liam. In fact, the news that Liam accepted his father’s job offer will come as a complete surprise to her. She felt guilty that she missed out on such an important moment in Liam’s life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the tension in Hope and Liam’s relationship will continue to grow. Liam cannot believe that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) signed over his son so easily. Liam was not in favor of Hope adopting the little boy and felt that Hope should focus on their own family instead. It seems as if it’s only a matter of time before Liam realizes what he’s missing out on with Steffy.