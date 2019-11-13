Instagram Hottie Katelyn Runck Rocks Lingerie & Oversize T-Shirt While Getting Dirty On The Beach

Katelyn Runck served up some serious looks while rocking a casual lingerie set and a baggy t-shirt on the beach for a brand new triple Instagram update on Wednesday.

Katelyn looked smoking hot as she posed in a pair of light gray panties with a thick white elastic band, and a matching bra underneath an oversize baby blue top.

The model sizzles as she posed on the beach in the ensemble while tugging at the shirt to expose her cleavage and shoulders underneath. Katelyn dug her knees into the sand, which was caked over her feet and legs, as she gave some sultry looks for the slideshow.

The Instagram fan favorite wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head as she rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The glam look included dramatic eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. Katelyn also stunned with pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink tint on her plump pout.

In the caption of the photo, the model reveals that every day is a new chance to succeed despite the past. She also told fans that her lingerie and t-shirt look was by the brand Jockey.

Katelyn’s over 1.4 million followers appeared to adore the update, as the post attracted more than 9,500 likes and over 530 comments in the first hour after it went live on the platform.

“I simply adore your neck. It’s just the 8th wonder of the world. Michaelangelo wouldn’t do it better,” one of Katelyn’s adoring followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Yes. You are wise. Deep. Sexy. Sweet. PRETTY!” another fan gushed.

“It’s been so worth following you,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“These are great pictures. Love the Pastel Blue outfit she’s wearing. As far as the caption goes. This is great. Good thing to remember this,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn flaunted her flawless and fit figure earlier this week when she posed on the beach in a black bikini. The model’s rock-hard abs, toned arms, lean legs, and ample cleavage were on full display in the snap as she promoted some CBD oil.

The model ran her fingers through her sleek, straight locks, which were pushed over her shoulder, while she closed her eyes and soaked up some sun.

Katelyn Runck’s fans also went wild for that snap, which has raked in more than 38,000 likes and over 1,300 comments to date.