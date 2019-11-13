Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Extreme Hourglass Figure In Sheer White Dress

Aylen Alvarez posted a hot new update to her Instagram page that showcases her famous hourglass figure, and her legion of fans can’t get enough. Earlier this week, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she rocks a skimpy sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination.

Her post is actually an ad for Fashion Nova, a brand that Alvarez — whose Instagram name recently changed to Aylen Davis — represents as a model and ambassador, as indicated in her bio. The Fashion Nova piece she rocked for the photo is a minidress with white, sheer lace fabric that puts her extreme curves in full evidence.

The dress features a solid white bra that covers Alvarez’s chest, while straps connect the cups to an interesting neck piece that hugs her shoulders. A separate set of solid straps also extend below the chest and around her torso, creating a corset-like effect. The bottom part of the dress also boasts a solid white underwear piece. It is unclear if the bottoms are part of the dress or if Alvarez is simply wearing a pair of panties under the sheer outfit. The skintight dress hugs the fitness model’s lower body closely, showcasing her curvy derriere and highlighting her hourglass figure, which she is known for.

Alvarez accessorizes her look with a sparkly white bracelet on her left wrist and a pair of dangling earrings, both of which match the overall vibe of the dress. The model’s brunette tresses appear to be damp and swept over to one side. The rest of her hair is down in natural waves that fall onto her back.

For the photo, the model poses indoors with one leg in front of the other and a hand on her waist, in a pose that compliments her curves.

Since going live, the post — which Alvarez shared with her impressive 3.5 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 45,300 likes within about a day since being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 840 comments, suggesting that her fan base enjoyed the photo.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to let Alvarez know how they felt about the sultry photo, while also showering with compliments and emoji.

“You’re killing my feed,” one fan raved, trailing the words with a double pink heart emoji.

“That dress is perfect on Uuu,” said another user.