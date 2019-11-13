‘General Hospital’ Scheduling Note: Episodes Currently In Limbo Due To Impeachment Hearing Coverage

General Hospital fans have been anxious to find out whether or not Wednesday’s episode will be pre-empted due to ABC’s live coverage of the public testimony in the Trump impeachment hearings. According to ABC executive Nathan Varni, the situation is a bit fluid at this point.

At this point, it looks as if ABC is hoping to avoid needing to pre-empt or move any General Hospital episodes. Public testimony is being aired live by the network Wednesday morning and additional testimony is expected to be aired on Friday.

Apparently, ABC is hopeful that Wednesday’s testimony might wrap up before General Hospital is slated to air. According to a tweet from Varni late Tuesday evening, the network is keeping a close eye on the timing of the live coverage and is prepared with a plan.

“A #gh program update for Wed 1/13: the impeachment hearing will likely PRE-Empt many time zones. If coverage continues through the afternoon, we will push Wed’s episode to Thurs, Canada will see an encore Thurs. Updates 2 come tomorrow. TY for your support of @GeneralHospital,” wrote Varni, adding a heart emoji to the end of the post.

A couple of hours prior to the regular time slot for General Hospital to air on Wednesday, the show shared something of an update via their Instagram page.

It sounds as if ABC is going to wait as long as they can to make an official call on any scheduling changes. Luckily, it does seem as if any changes will ensure that fans will not miss any episodes.

The next episode is slated to bring more trouble for Nikolas Cassadine as he scrambles to keep his presence in Port Charles under the radar. Charlotte Cassadine spotted him lurking around the corner at the pier, and viewers are anxious to find out whether she recognizes him. As far as viewers know, they never met before, but it’s entirely possible she would have seen photos of him.

Hamilton Finn and Hayden Barnes are spending some quality time together, but General Hospital spoilers tease that Anna Devane will soon walk in on them. It looks as if Robert Scorpio will try to tell her about Violet Finn, but she’ll end up discovering this shocker on her own when she arrives home.

Stay tuned for additional updates regarding any General Hospital scheduling changes for the week due to the impeachment hearing coverage. Spoilers tease that things are going to be getting quite wild in Port Charles in the days ahead, and fans will want to make sure they don’t miss a minute of the action.