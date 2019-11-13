Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Shows She Is ‘Appreciative’ In A Sporty White Swimsuit

Personal training star Ainsley Rodriguez showed Instagram once again that she is her own best advert when she stunned in a sporty white bathing suit in a recent two-picture update.

Though the brunette beauty first found fame on Instagram as a fitness model, she recently announced a launch of nut-based frostings. In a video where she flaunted her long legs in Daisy Dukes, as previously covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner added that her products kept to her wellness-focused lifestyle by being high in protein, low in sugar, and dairy- and gluten-free.

The venture has been wildly successful, and the fitness fanatic sold all her product within just days. However, she was sure to assure fans in her recent caption that she would be restocking in time for Thanksgiving. She also teased a new seasonal flavor that could join her present options of birthday cake, chocolate hazelnut, cinnamon cookie, and vanilla crunch.

With such success, it is unsurprising that Ainsley sported a huge smile in her latest two pictures. Taken at the beach in her native Miami, Ainsley wore a sporty white swimsuit that played beautifully off her tanned skin. The swimsuit featured a low neckline with a scoop-neck cut that was sure to showcase her cleavage. The material of the attire also expertly hugged her curves, flaunting her tiny waist and hourglass figure.

The bottom was fashionably high-cut, helping to elongate her lean legs. It also served to show off her toned hips and the curve of her derriere.

Her hair is windswept, and she accessorized with pearl earrings, a dainty necklace, a silver bracelet, and a red hair tie. The colors of the pictures pop, with the blue of the sky and sea against the golden sand and white swimsuit.

In the first picture, Ainsley laughed as she brought her hands up to tame her hair. In the second, she brought her left arm under her elbow in a pose that screamed confidence.

Ainsley added in her caption that she was so grateful for all her fans and their support in a sweet message that they loved.

The picture earned close to 34,000 likes and just shy of 850 comments.

“The most beautiful smile,” one fan raved, adding two blue hearts to match the ocean.

“Breaking the internet with pics like this! So beautiful!” seconded another awestruck user.

“You deserve every bit of success… It’s not luck it’s your absolute passion and you have it in spades,” wrote a third, along with two hallelujah hand emoji.

“A mermaid on the beach,” concluded a fourth, with two smiley faces.