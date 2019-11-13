German Model Pia Muehlenbeck Rocks Tiny Black String Bikini As She Takes A Tumble In The Ocean

German model Pia Muehlenbeck’s most recent bikini-clad post has been earning her rave reviews from her Instagram fans. The model is currently living in Australia and frequently hits the beach, sharing tons of photos and videos of herself clad in some of the hottest swimsuits on the planet. In the most recent video clip that was shared for her 2 million-plus fans, Muehlenbeck struts her stuff in a series of hot snapshots.

The still images slowly reveal a spill that the model took while walking in the ocean. In the first image in the deck, Pia was all smiles for the camera, standing in shallow blue ocean water that hit at her ankles. The black-haired beauty wore her long, dark locks slicked back and out of her face while appearing to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot.

The bombshell’s killer figure was on display in the image, clad in a strapless black top that offered generous views of her cleavage. The tiny string bottoms were just as sexy as the top, with the model’s toned, tanned legs and taut tummy fully visible in the image. Pia accessorized the look with a gold necklace with a moon medallion. The remaining photos in the deck showed the model taking a tumble into the ocean water and making a splash.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her fans. So far, the shot has racked up over 37,000 likes, in addition to well over 300 comments. Some fans commented on the image to let Pia know that she looks gorgeous, while many others raved over her killer bikini body. A few fans commented on the blunder, applauding the model for having a sense of humor.

“How can I look good falling..,” one social media user commented on the image with a crying face emoji.

“Even when falling, she does it in style,” another Instagrammer raved.

“Bless your heart… you still look cute!!,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Why we love you!! This is awesome,” one more fan wrote, using a heart emoji at the end of the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pia once again took to her Instagram page to share another photo of herself clad in a different, but equally as sexy, black swimsuit. That post garnered over 39,000 likes and 200-plus comments.