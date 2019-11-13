Chanel West Coast Exposes Cleavage In Wild Plaid Look On The Set Of ‘Ridiculousness’

Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to share some clips and photos from behind the scenes of her MTV series, Ridiculousness.

In the updates, Chanel rocked a wild plaid outfit, which included some skintight Nike leggings. The pants boasted a green, black, and red plaid patch on the thigh of her left leg and a red and black plaid pattern on the knee of her right leg. The bottoms also showed off the rapper’s lean stems and curvy hips.

Chanel paired the leggings with a low-cut black top that exposed her abundant cleavage for fans to see. She added a white, red, and blue satin jacket over top of the outfit, as the jacket also featured one yellow and black plaid patch around the pocket area.

The TV personality sat on the red sofa, which is featured on stage during every episode of the MTV comedy series, and posed with a sultry look on her face. Chanel accessorized her look with some large gold hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, chain around her neck, and some black Nike sneakers on her feet.

She also went full glam for her makeup style, sporting a bronzed glow and heavy pink blush on her cheeks. Chanel added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, long, thick lashes, defined brows, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In a second snap, Chanel was introduced on stage before the show as fans went wild, clapping and yelling for the “I Be Like” singer. She blew a kiss to the crowd and turned her body in a variety of different poses. She threw up the “W” sign with her hands, which she often does to signify her last name. The rapper’s outfit was really on display in the clips as blue lights from nearby video screens illuminated her wardrobe even further.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel seems to have no qualms about exposing some skin on social media. Just last week, the brunette beauty shared a double update that featured her wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, bright lime green heels, and nothing else. The singer used the post to promote the top, which was made by The LOL Cartel.

Chanel looked smoking hot in the photos, which flaunted her bare legs and curvy backside, and got the pulses of her 3.3 million followers racing. To date, the post has raked in over 110,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.