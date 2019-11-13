Carrie Underwood Shows Off Stunning Natural Beauty In Makeup-Free Snap Ahead Of CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is returning as host of tonight’s Country Music Association Awards show, and has already started the process of getting ready for the star-studded event. This morning, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for the big night that no doubt delighted her 9.1 million followers on the social media platform.

The photo shared to Carrie’s Instagram story was taken selfie-style, and saw the Before He Cheats singer sitting down in a beautifully decorated, sunlit room wearing a Guns N’ Roses band t-shirt. Carrie was completely makeup-free in the snap, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage as she stared at the camera with a gentle gaze and a soft smile. Her bare skin was flawless and free of any blemishes, and her dark eyebrows perfectly shaped.

The star appeared to be enjoying some relaxation before the true craziness of the day began, but she was already taking steps to ensure that her look would be perfect for the night. She wore large under-eye patches just below her piercing brown eyes to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Her long, blond tresses were worn down and gathered to one side over her shoulder, and did not yet seem to have any product in them.

“Let the festivities begin!!!” Carrie wrote in blue lettering across the bottom of the photo, also tagging the official Instagram account of the Country Music Association.

This is only the start of the American Idol alum’s glam process for her 12th year hosting the awards show, which will also see country music icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton joining her onstage to emcee. While her full look has not yet been revealed, she did tease during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this week that there would be a lot of glitz and glamour between the three hosts throughout the evening.

The trio of hosts will surely be sporting a gorgeous wardrobe for the CMA awards, and that’s not all — they will also be opening the show with an epic performance celebrating the contributions women have made to country music. According to People magazine, the ladies will be joined by a number of other familiar faces for the act, including Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride, and Maren Morris.

Viewers will also be treated to solo performances from Reba, Dolly, and Carrie, who will be performing her new single “Drinking Alone” from her latest album Cry Pretty. Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, and Luke Combs are also among the list of those slated to perform at the show.