Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Rocks Black Bra While Showing Off Curvy Backside

Once again, plus-size model Ashley Alexiss is showing off her killer figure to fans in another sexy photo that was shared on her wildly popular social media page. The blond bombshell has never been one to shy away from flaunting her killer figure for fans on Instagram, sharing a number of NSFW shots on a weekly basis. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the plus-size model looked incredibly confident while striking a sexy pose for the camera.

In the sizzling new snapshot, the model tagged herself in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In the caption of the image, Alexiss made a pun, telling fans that she will only force her jeans over her tush in life while tagging retailer Fashion Nova. The model stood front and center in the image, facing her backside toward the camera. Ashley could be seen looking over her shoulder and flashing a slight smile into the camera while clad in a sexy black bra and skintight jeans that showed off her curvy booty.

For the photo op, Alexiss wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved as they fell all the way down her back. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lipstick. The model did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the image but it appeared as though she was striking a pose a dressing room as there was a lit-up mirror and makeup chair behind her.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 38,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments in less that 24 hours of being live. While some fans commented on the shot to let Alexiss know that she looks drop dead gorgeous, countless others raved over her curvy figure. A few more fans had no words, opting to express their emotions by using emoji instead.

“You got it all, pretty face delicate curves amazing personality,” one follower commented on the photo with a series of emoji.

Loading...

“You are very beautiful,” another Instagram user raved.

“You’ve got such a delicious curvy bum. Absolutely incredible XX,” a third social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another sexy shot that was shared for her millions of Instagram followers, this time in a lacy red corset top and matching panties. It comes as no surprise that the shot racked up over 38,000 likes and 400-plus comments.