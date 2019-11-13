Lindsay Lohan Slays In A Tight Black Dress With Bold Pink Lips

Lindsay Lohan looked stunning while wearing a black dress in a brand new Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Wednesday.

In the photo, Lindsay is seen sporting the dark gown, which was cinched in the middle with a black belt and boasted a low-cut neckline. The actress showcased her trim arms and waist in the dress, while she showed off just a little bit of skin.

The Mean Girls star had her long, red hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She accessorized the look with a large chain and pendant around her neck and multiple rings on her fingers.

Lindsay looked away from the camera in the snap as she posed in front of a dark background with her hand up to her mouth, revealing some ink next to her fingers.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the shot, which included defined brows, long lashes, a peach-toned eye shadow, and a shimmering highlighter. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a bold dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

Lindsay offered no context for the photo in the caption, but her 8.1 million followers didn’t mind, as they rushed to click the like button on the post more than 43,000 times while leaving over 600 comments in the span of just one hour.

“This girl is on fire,” one of Lindsay’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look absolutely amazing!!” another adoring fan gushed over the actress.

“Stunning @lindsaylohan you are so beautiful and perfect, I love you,” read a third comment.

“This is one of the best looks I’ve seen you in for a long time. You look great in this picture. I wish you would release your new music,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay wowed her fans earlier in the week when she shared a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black bikini on the beach.

The shot showcased the star’s ample cleavage and flat tummy as she gave a smile for the camera. She accessorized her look with some dark, oversized sunglasses and bracelets on both of her wrists.

In the background behind Lindsay, the ocean is visible, as well as other beachgoers who were enjoying some fun in the sun. That upload boasts over 132,000 likes and more than 840 comments to date.