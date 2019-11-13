‘The Hills’ Heidi Montag Makes Waves For Posting Boozy Beach Photo With Her Baby

'The Hills: New Beginnings' star appears to be drinking wine as her little boy plays in the sand beside her.

Heidi Montag is making waves with a recent Instagram photo. The Hills: New Beginnings star posted a photo that shows her on the beach with her son, but some followers took issue with the content.

In the photo, Montag looks like Cinderella in a light blue princess gown with sparkles and a flowing, see-through mesh skirt. The 33-year-old blond beauty sits on a mound of sand in her glam outfit as her adorable 2-year-old-son, Gunner, plays in the sand next to her.

While Heidi is close enough to her son to keep a watchful eye on him, some fans were stunned to see that she appears to be drinking from a bottle of wine in the shot. The MTV veteran captioned the photo with a simple sentiment, “Mood.”

In the comments section to the post, reaction was mixed from Montag’s 944,000 followers. While some fans praised her for her well-deserved wind-down time, others were shocked by the apparent bottle of alcohol in the photoshoot.

“Quite strange with your child there. Drinking a bottle in front of him for a photo shoot or not,” one follower wrote.

“This is a terrible example of parenting.. omg,” another added.

Other fans defended Montag as they noted that any mom with a toddler deserves a little wine time.

“This is great! It shows that motherhood isn’t always perfect!! Some days are hard and it’s always OK to have a drink!” one fan wrote in defense of Heidi.

“Looks like he’s a very happy little boy, so zip it,” another wrote to Heidi’s haters. “Enjoy it mama, we deserve it.”

Other fans of The Hills star commented that it looked like Montag was drinking from a bottle of sparkling cider and not wine. A few other commenters noted that the bottle was most likely empty and was just being used as a prop for the picture.

Loading...

View this post on Instagram Mood A post shared by heidimontag (@heidimontag) on Nov 8, 2019 at 7:56am PST

Fans of Montag’s show The Hills: New Beginnings know that she is a very doting mother. In the first season of the MTV reality reboot, Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, even shared that Gunner sleeps in their bed and that Heidi rarely leaves her little boy’s side. The too-cute family recently celebrated Halloween in matching Flintstones costumes.

Montag has been vocal about the fact that she is ready for baby No. 2, but her husband wasn’t on the same page with her at the time the MTV reality show filmed last year.