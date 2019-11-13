Megan Thee Stallion Lies In Front Of A Fire In Booty-Baring Dress

The rapper's latest Instagram post leaves little to the imagination.

Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest Instagram photo is literal fire, with the rapper and college student poised in front of a fireplace in a barely-there, black Chanel dress.

In the photo, Megan laid down in front of the fire, looking at the camera with her back slightly arched, flaunting her curves in the quilted, Chanel-printed dress that just seemed to cover her derrière, with a hint peeking out the side.

She rocked a slicked-back ponytail, complete with a super-long, dark braid that tumbled over her back and spilled out onto the light gray carpet. Her makeup shone with a dewy finish as she rocked a sultry smoky eye and lined lip, finishing the look with highlighter brushed across her cheek. She also wore diamond studs in her ears. Megan opted to go barefoot in the shot, wearing nothing but the short, black dress.

As of this writing, the Instagram snapshot already racked up close to 1 million comments from her 6.5 million followers, who loved the image and thought she looked stunning.

“The slick back is giving me life,” one commenter wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Why tf did you destroy us with this meg????” another fan wrote.

Megan, for her part, captioned the image with a super-confident line from her song “Sex Talk.”

“Ain’t met a n*gga who can handle me,” she wrote. “I think I should be in museums cause this body a masterpiece.”

“No lies detected pooh,” one follower wrote in response.

In addition to the booty-baring dress and flawless face, Megan’s legs are also a standout in the photo, looking bronzed and silky smooth as she lies on the carpet in front of the roaring fire. The tiny dress is exactly what makes her long legs shine, and the long sleeves on the little black dress make her hot pink, ombre nails glow against the licorice-colored outfit as well.

In addition to songs like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Big Ole Freak” — as well as her full-time status as a college student — Megan has also created her own sultry reputation by posting sexy shots on Instagram. These include her posing in bikini pictures that leave little to the imagination to sharing cleavage-baring photos, as in the above image. In all of her alluring photos, Megan oozes self-esteem.

As The Inquisitr reported, Megan recently rocked everything from a skintight Halloween costume to Kelly green hot pants when she was seen twerking onstage.