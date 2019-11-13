Antonio Brown Hints He’s Engaged To Chelsie Kyriss Days After Looking For A Date

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown sent out a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, November 13, causing his 1.6 million followers to begin speculating that he was engaged with longtime girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of the former Pittsburgh Steeler’s children.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Brown simply typed three crown emojis and three ring emojis before tagging Kyriss’ twitter account. The tweet caused confusion when fans started questioning what Brown had been tweeting in recent days, which caused major implications that he and Kyriss were no longer together. On November 11, Brown tweeted, “Best thing I ever did was fall out of love.”

The wide receiver followed that up later in the day when he tweeted, “Thinking about dating a city girl y’all tell JT get @ me! AB got the meal plan baby I know you just jumped baby 11:11.” The City Girls are a Miami-based rap duo consisting of JT and Yung Miami. Jumped is a slang term for being released from prison, which just happened to JT as she was released from prison into a halfway house after completing more than thirteen months of her two-year sentence on fraudulent credit card charges, according to a report by Revolt.

Brown then went on to quote tweet JT, responding to her tweet that asked, “my birthday is 12/3 what are y’all getting me! y’all need my P.O. Box?” with the response, “Check your DM; period.”

The obvious turn of events obviously caused the general sentiment of confusion amongst his followers,with one user asking, “Are you engaged now? Two days ago you were looking for a date!” followed by a clown face emoji. Before Brown deleted the tweet, there were no signs that his fanbase was pleased that he may have unexpectedly decided to get engaged.

Kyriss has been Brown’s longterm on-and-off girlfriend, and gave birth to three sons — Autonomy in 2014, Ali in 2015 and Apollo in 2017 — according to Essentially Sports. It’s unclear how the couple’s relationship was affected by the allegations made by Brtiney Taylor against Brown, as the former Pittsburgh Steeler was the target of a lawsuit that alleged he had sexually assaulted her three times previously, according to Heavy.

The allegations played a major role in Brown’s current absence from the NFL, as he was released by the New England Patriots after playing only a single game in the aftermath. His move to New England came after a turbulent summer that saw him traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders before he was released due to his dysfunctional relationship with Raiders’ management.