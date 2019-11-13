Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Stuns In A Form-Fitting Metallic Dress With Her Parents

Sistine Stallone, middle daughter of famous Hollywood megastar Sylvester Stallone, stunned earlier this week in a gorgeous form-fitting metallic dress. The young starlet wore the eye-catching ensemble while attending the premiere of Very Ralph with her parents.

Very Ralph is an HBO documentary on legendary American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. With such a subject, it is understandable that Sistine would be sure to show off her sartorial chops. Fans would definitely agree that she delivered.

Her dress was a seasonally appropriate jewel tone, specifically a deep green with sequins that added a slight metallic touch to the look. The shape of the dress was a sheath cut, with a ’90s-inspired triangle neckline and halter neck detail.

The halter neck had muted brass chains that wrapped around her neck, adding both trendiness and edginess to the look. Though a more modest midi length, the dress clung to her every curve, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure.

Sistine complemented the look with a pair of dove gray satin, high-heeled sandals that only accentuated her long and lean legs. Matching the heels, Sistine then completed her ensemble with a matching satin clutch.

Her honey blond locks were styled into glamorous loose waves, and they cascaded to just past her shoulders. Her makeup was based in a neutral palette and included a strong brow, brown eye shadow, bronzer, and a matte lip.

She wore no jewelry, letting her beauty remain the focus of attention, and added a fun pop of color with white nail polish.

Sistine attended the premiere with her famous parents. Her mother, Jennifer Flavin, looked positively ageless in a navy double-breasted blazer-inspired dress. She accessorized with gold heels and a matching gold clutch, showing off her incredible fashion chops. She rocked a subtle smoky eye, and like her daughter, stunned with loose waves, bronzer, and a matte lip.

Meanwhile, the Rocky icon looked dashing as ever in a charcoal gray suit. In another seasonally appropriate turn, the suit featured a subtle plaid pattern. Sylvester then completed his look with a black turtleneck and matching black dress shoes.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Sistine certainly has experience rocking trendy looks as a model who has walked for fashion houses such as Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. She is also a social media star, with over 1.2 million followers, and wowed fans with vacation shots this past summer, as covered by The Inquisitr.

However, she has been trying to increase her presence at Hollywood events to help further her career as an actress. The stunner recently starred in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged, which premiered this past August.