‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Jack Is Furious

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 13 shows that Jack (Peter Bergman) is furious for two different reasons. Plus, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) reconnect, Summer (Hunter King) returns home, and Adam (Mark Grossman) goes to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow). CBS preempted today’s episode for President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings. Check local affiliates for the episode’s replay time, or watch via the network’s app or Y&R website.

Chance and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) met at Crimson Lights. He told her that he believes Katherine Chancellor’s will is somehow linked to Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise). Amanda gave Chance all the details about how she received the case via email and talked to “Chance” once on the phone, and he sounded older than she expected.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam tried to reassure Connor (Judah Mackey) that the danger was over. Connor asked for his security blanket and Adam went to Nick’s to get it. When Adam showed up at his brother’s, Nick tried to get him to tell him what happened, but Adam asked Nick to give it a rest and just give him the blanket for Connor, and Nick obliged.

Back at his penthouse, Adam told Chelsea that they had to work together to parent Connor, and she couldn’t keep secrets from him. She tearfully agreed. Then, Adam sent her to Nick’s to give him some answers. Once she got home, Chelsea worried about Nick’s campaign, but he assured her that he’s not concerned about that.

Summer showed up at Jabot, and she and Kyle (Michael Mealor) caught up. She touched his skin after Kyle told her he’d tried some new skincare. Lola (Sasha Calle) walked in on that, and Kyle said thank you for being his perfect match to Lola, and they kissed. Later, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle argued about Kyle’s decision-making and things got heated. Jack overheard, and he was furious that his brother and his son were fighting instead of working together for the good of Jabot.

At the Abbott mansion, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) welcomed Theo (Tyler Johnson). They discussed their shared feelings of being an outsider in the family, and Ashely stunned Theo by offering him a job in Paris. When Jack came home and found out, he was furious that Ashley would do something like that when they were just getting to know Theo.

Meanwhile, Theo and Summer reconnected at The Grand Phoenix for the first time since her return home. Chance and Abby flirted, and Nate (Sean Dominic) showed up to check on her, which got awkward. Later, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) showed up at Adam’s penthouse, and Chance was there with Adam.