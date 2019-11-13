Leah Messer And Kailyn Lowry Share Photos After Hanging Out Together In San Diego

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry both star on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, but the two moms are actually good friends off camera. The two recently met up in San Diego and even had dinner together, according to Leah.

Leah took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday night to share a photo of her with her friend Kailyn. The two are standing beside one another and looking at each other, smiling. Leah looks comfortable wearing a pair of pants, green shirt, and brown cardigan. She is wearing her long hair down and with wavy curls. Kail is wearing pants along with a white shirt that bears the name of her hair care company. On the photo, Leah revealed that the two moms were in San Diego, California. She included a butterfly emoji, shooting star emoji, and green heart emoji with the picture.

Kailyn also shared some photos of her with Leah to her Twitter account on Tuesday night before Teen Mom 2 started. The mom of three shared the same photo that Leah shared along with two others. In one photo, Kail and Leah are laughing together and appear to be having a great time. Kail’s tweet had over 1,500 likes and fans chimed in commenting on their friendship.

On Wednesday morning, Leah shared a photo of a candlelit dinner that she reportedly shared with Kailyn. The photo showed a table with candles lit and a menu on it. With the photo, Leah included three emojis.

It is unclear why the two are in San Diego together, but Kail did mention that she was working on her podcast while there. She and Lindsie Chrisley host the popular podcast Coffee Convos and it appears that Kailyn was in California for work. On Tuesday, Kail took to her own Instagram stories to share a photo of herself and Lindsie recording for their podcast. Leah hasn’t revealed why she was out in California, though.

Kailyn and Leah’s friendship has blossomed over the years and the two have traveled together in the past. Earlier this year, they took a trip to Hawaii that included both women taking their kids. Leah has three daughters while Kailyn has three sons and both women shared updates about their trip for their followers. Leah’s part of the trip was shown on her segments for Teen Mom 2 and fans have watched some of the trip play out on the new season of the show.