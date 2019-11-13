Bikini Model Alexa Collins Stays Warm With A Leopard-Print Coat Over Her Sheer Top

Alexa Collins was forced to cover up her bikini body in favor of a warmer ensemble in her latest Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Wednesday.

In the snap, Alexa rocked a pair of skintight jeans that showcased her curvy hips and lean legs. She paired the denim with a form-fitting sheer top that flaunted her flat tummy, as she added a puffy leopard-print coat over top.

The blond bombshell posed with one hand in her pocket as she leaned against the side of a door frame. In the background, a green plant can be seen, as well as some decor items lining a hallway in Alexa’s home.

In the caption of the the photo, the model revealed that it was beginning to get colder outside, and told fans that her outfit was from the brand FashionNova.

Alexa had her long, golden hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her chest and covered much of her shirt in the shot. She also accessorized her look with some large gold hoop earrings and a full face of makeup.

The model’s glam look consisted of a shimmering glow on her face, long, dark lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with a light pink gloss on her full lips.

Alexa’s over 629,000 followers didn’t seem to mind that she was a bit more covered up than usual. They flocked to click the like button on the photo over 1,300 times while leaving more than 35 comments in the span of the first 40 minutes after it went live on the network.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one of Alexa’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“No matter the temperature your [sic] still [fire emoji],” another adoring fan stated.

“So very sexy. Gorgeous and beautiful,” read a third comment.

“Stay warm this winter,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa showed off another stunning look just one day before when she wore a light blue dress with white polkadots on it. The gown boasted a sweetheart neckline that flaunted the model’s cleavage as she sat at a table during a dinner date.

Plates and glasses full of food and drink were scattered around the table as Alexa rested her head on her hand. She gave a smirk into the camera while white twinkle lights were seen shining above her. That upload has received over 5,600 likes and over 80 comments to date.