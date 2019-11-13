Serena Williams Sizzles In Black One-Piece Swimsuit In The Maldives

Tennis superstar Serena Williams recently surprised her 11.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling video of herself on vacation in the Maldives.

The video Serena shared was a quick Boomerang she took outside in what appeared to be a tropical paradise. She stood in the middle of a white sandy path, and both sides of the walkway were lined with lush greenery. Tall palm trees were visible in the distance, and a small patch of clear blue sky peeked out from between the trees.

Serena rocked a black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her toned physique. A hint of cleavage was visible in the swimsuit, and a belted detail emphasized her waist to add some more curves to her frame. Her thighs were on full display in the swimsuit, and she was solo in the shot, giving a little wiggle for the camera.

She topped off the look with a zebra-print swimsuit cover-up that was mid-calf length and floated around her body. Her hair was done in braids, and she held a parasol in her hands to shade her skin from the sun’s harsh rays. She made sure to specify for her followers that the post was actually an ad for Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a hotel where she spent some time.

Serena’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sassy video, and the post received over 25,000 views in just 20 minutes as fans took in her tropical vacation. Based on the caption, it appears that Serena enjoyed her time in the luxurious location. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Serena’s beauty, and on the vacation spot itself.

“I couldn’t even imagine being here. My dream vacation spot,” one follower said.

“My dream to go one day!! Enjoy every moments!” another follower added.

Another fan gave Serena a shout out for all the hard work she does, and told her to relish the vacation time in her busy schedule.

“You go girl. You work hard enjoy yourself.”

Another follower commented “you look amazing and healthy… definitely a huge fan of your strength and drive.”

The bombshell has shared a few swimsuit snaps this summer, with the majority being taken during time spent with her daughter, Olympia. Just a few days ago, the tennis superstar shared a video of herself taken at the same spot in the Maldives. Serena rocked a blue and black swimsuit sliding down an orange waterslide beside her daughter. She appeared to be having an absolute blast, as was Olympia.