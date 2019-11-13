Kelly Dodd Reveals If Boyfriend Rick Leventhal Will Join The ‘RHOC’ Cast For Season 15

Kelly Dodd began dating the Fox News correspondent in August.

Kelly Dodd and her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, are going strong but is a career in reality television in Leventhal’s future?

While filming on the Real Housewives of Orange County’s 14th season wrapped months ago, long before Dodd and Leventhal’s relationship began, Dodd was encouraged by a fan on Instagram to keep the Fox News correspondent away from the series’ upcoming 15th season and away from her co-stars, Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

On November 12, OK! Magazine revealed details regarding the fan’s comment, explaining that because the fan believed Judge and Gunvalson could be detrimental to Dodd’s romance, she believed Leventhal should be kept off the show.

“We don’t need the ‘pot stirrer’ Tamra [Judge] or Icky Vicki [Gunvalson] around him,” the fan wrote.

“Agreed,” Dodd replied.

Because Leventhal has become such a big part of Dodd’s life, it’s hard to think that she would want to keep him off The Real Housewives of Orange County. That said, it wouldn’t be the first time that a Bravo TV personality has kept their love life off the show. In fact, for the past few seasons of Vanderpump Rules, cast member Lala Kent has refused to allow her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, to appear on the show.

The OK! Magazine report also revealed that after a fan encouraged Leventhal not to mess things up with Dodd, he said there was “not a chance” that he would do any such thing.

Loading...

Over the past few weeks, Leventhal has been at Dodd’s side as she’s been faced with a defamation lawsuit from her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson, who ultimately dropped her case ahead of filming on the Season 14 reunion last week. He’s also spent time with the reality star in New York in recent weeks, where the couple shared photos of a Halloween party they attended.

Although Leventhal may not be joining the Real Housewives of Orange County cast for Season 15, he will likely continue to be spotlighted on Dodd’s social media pages. After all, Dodd has been quite open and public with their romance ever since they went public in August.

Dodd and Leventhal met one another over the summer at a party in the Hamptons, which Dodd was attending with Real Housewives of New York City cast member Ramona Singer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd responded to Gunvalson’s lawsuit against her on Instagram before it was withdrawn, agreeing with a fan who pointed out that it was quite hypocritical of Gunvalson to sue Dodd after accusing Dodd of cocaine use in 2018.