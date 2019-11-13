Gwen Stefani Cements Fashion Icon Status In Mini Fluffy Dress & White Boots

Fresh from winning the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards, Gwen Stefani is cementing her status as the queen of fashion with her latest Instagram uploads.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker is currently a judge on the 17th season of The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and boyfriend Blake Shelton, and has been sharing content from the live shows.

In a fairly close-up image, Stefani looks stunning wearing her blond blocks up in a ponytail. She accessorizes herself with sparkly jewelry, including a silver necklace and dangling earrings. She is known for her signature bold red lip but opted for them to be pink and glossy. She applies black mascara and has sparkly eye shadow on while smiling directly at the camera lens. She is sitting down on her red chair from The Voice, ready to film another episode. The top part of her fluffy garment is on display but doesn’t show her followers much of the details.

The beauty shot achieved over 94,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

For her caption, she thanked her makeup artist, Gregory Arlt, and hairstylist, Danilo, for creating this glamorous look.

In a video clip, Gwen showcases her outfit a lot better. The “Now That You Got It” songstress is wearing a sleeveless pink-and-white dress that appears to not go beyond her knees. While sitting down, she crosses her legs over and gives her followers a little look at her white boots. Stefani shows off her rings and bracelets while playing up to the camera with a fun, wide-open mouth expression. The clip zooms in on her toward the end, displaying how amazing she looks. In the background, she can hear the audience screaming with excitement.

The video racked up more than 244,000 views within 11 hours and achieved thousands of comments.

“FINEST WOMAN ON THIS PLANET GOD DAMN,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You are so stunning! In awe of you all the time,” another shared.

“The EXCELLENCE that is this look,” a third fan remarked.

“How does it feel to be flawless?” a fourth follower questioned.

Over the weekend, Gwen was honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards and stated in her speech she was going to give the trophy to her 11-year-old son, Zuma. She expressed her love toward Shelton, who was in the audience watching her. He later returned the favor in his speech when he picked up the Country Artist of 2019 award. He declared his love for the “Baby Don’t Lie” entertainer with an NSFW word.

“I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s**t out of you,” he said.