Norwegian Stunner Hilde Osland Laces Up In Neon & Pairs Look With A Chunky Braid

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her fans once again by posting a triple-picture update where she sizzled in a neon peach bathing suit. In her caption, the Scandinavian stunner talked about her newest hairstyles, showcasing three different looks, one in each shot.

Though Hilde is mostly known for her incredible body — which many on social media have declared to be perfect — her long, blonde locks are enviable as well. Hilde often styles her hair in different looks to compliment whatever outfit she is posting in.

Her newest update is no different. In the snapshots, Hilde donned a neon peach bathing suit that featured lace up detailing in the back. The swimsuit clung to her body in the most flattering of ways, showing off her incredible hourglass figure. In addition, the cheeky cut of the bottoms meant that much of her perky posterior was on full display in a way that fans no doubt loved.

Showing sartorial flair, Hilde’s swimsuit also featured trendy off-the-shoulder sleeves which also served to highlight her toned arms. The neckline was square-cut, offering more than a just a glimpse of the blond beauty’s cleavage.

Hilde completed her look with bright blush and lips that were a muted hue of the swimsuit. Her sole accessories were gold hoop earrings.

In the first picture, Hilde gazed at her reflection in a mirror in a clever pose that showed audiences both her front and back. Her hair was styled in a voluminous dutch braid that tied at the nape of her neck into a ponytail. In addition, small wisps of her blond locks artfully framed her face.

In the second picture, Hilde’s hair was styled into a braid once more, though this time it was swept down the side of her head. Fans of the Norwegian bombshell might be not be focused on her locks, however, as the side angle of her body in the snap offered a sizzling view of the curve of her bust.

The last picture showed Hilde’s hair in a half-up, half-down style, again with braids.

Within just half an hour, the post already earned over 17,000 likes and more than 350 comments.

“Is this real life?” one awestruck fan wondered.

Loading...

“Goddess with the Beautiful Golden hair!!!” exclaimed a second.

“Beautiful… you are a dream,” a third wrote, with four heart-eye faces and a fire emoji.

“Unbelievably gorgeous!” gushed a fourth, with several fire emoji.

Though Hilde often has her hair intricately styled, she is also no stranger to letting her hair down, and showcased her loose locks in yesterday’s post while wearing a plunging bathing suit.