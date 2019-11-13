‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Tristan Rogers And Alyvia Alyn Lind Return To Genoa City

The Young and the Restless casting news reveal that two soap veterans, Tristan Rogers and Alyvia Alyn Lind, will be back in Genoa City in the coming weeks.

Tristan Rogers will bring Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) dad and Jill’s (Jess Walton) ex-husband, Colin Atkinson, back to the canvas soon, according to a report from SheKnows Soaps. Currently, Rogers portrays Robert Scorpio on ABC’s General Hospital, and he’ll do double duty for a bit.

For a few weeks now, Jill has suspected that her con artist ex-husband might be behind Katherine Chancellor’s new will, leaving the bulk of her fortune to Cane instead of Devon (Bryton James). For his part, Devon calmly made plans to hand over the money to Cane after having the new document authenticated. However, it looks like the truth will end up coming out, especially since Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) has returned to town. Chance is not the one who hired Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), and she reported talking to “Chance” on the phone, and he sounded older than she expected.

All those details set up Colin’s return to the storyline on Wednesday, November 20. He will be in Genoa City for two episodes, and things are bound to be wild. No doubt, Jill will be furious when she gets confirmation of Colin’s shady behavior with Katherine Chancellor’s new will. The last time Colin showed up was in October 2017.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! @AlyviaAlynLind and Faith are home for the holidays! #YR pic.twitter.com/GU7MpSmpDs — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) November 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Alyvia Alyn Lind will bring Faith Newman back to the canvas in time for the holiday season. The actress currently stars on the Netflix original series, Daybreak. Now, Faith, who is the daughter of Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), is away at boarding school. Typically when that happens, the next time the character returns, they’ve experienced Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome. However, it does not appear as if Faith will get rapid aging treatment.

Y&R posted a picture featuring Lind alongside actresses Hunter King and Camryn Grimes, who play Faith’s sisters, Summer Newman and Mariah Copeland, respectively. In the caption, they announced that Faith is home for the holidays. The teenager was mentioned a bit during the storyline where her grandpa, Victor (Eric Braeden), faked his own death after learning that Adam (Mark Grossman) switched his medication. She wasn’t happy to grieve her grandpa unnecessarily. It seems like Faith will likely address the situation in person when she’s home, but ultimately, she will probably be glad to get a hug from her grandpa Victor.