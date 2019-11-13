Janet Jackson Nails The Sophisticated Sexy Suit Look For New Photos

Janet Jackson is currently living her best life Down Under and has shared a number of photos of herself looking sophisticated in a suit-like outfit.

In a full-length photo uploaded in black-and-white, Janet nailed the sexy suit look, pairing a black blazer with baggy pants. She stunned in glittery heels while wearing an unbuttoned shirt that displayed her cleavage. Janet rolled up the sleeves of her jacket and shirt while leaning against the wall. She held out a black handbag designed by Alexander Wang, who she credits in the tags.

The “Someone To Call My Lover” songstress posed by tilting her head slightly by an eye-catching wall with striped and dotted patterns. She served a fierce facial expression to the camera lens, making everything look effortless.

In a more close-up shot in front of the wall, fans can see the text “wang” written on her bag.

Unsurprisingly, these posts achieved thousands of likes and comments from adoring followers in a matter of hours.

“UM MA’AM WHO TOLD YOU IT WAS OKAY TO LOOK THIS FINE?” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“THINGS YOU DID: THAT,” another shared.

“IF NOT YOU, THEN WHO???! Baddest woman walking and we all been knew,” commented a third fan.

“I don’t know what’s going on over there in Australia but Ms. Jackson is showing out y’all!!!!!” a fourth follower remarked.

The “That’s The Way Love Goes” hitmaker also treated her 3.8 million Instagram followers to a boomerang of herself sitting at a dinner table in the same outfit. The clip allowed her fans to get a glimpse of her beauty look. She was wearing her dark curly locks up in a bun, leaving some strands down to frame the sides of her face. She accessorized the outfit with huge silver hoop earrings and sported black nail polish to match the ensemble. Within 13 hours, the boomerang has been watched more than 180,000 times and racked up over 42,000 likes.

Janet also shared a photo of herself with her team, referring to them as family in the caption.

She geotagged all her posts with Brisbane City, Queensland, Australia, letting fans know where she currently is in the world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Janet shared a selfie of herself on social media when she was on her way to the city. In that photo, she sported a red lip and slayed in a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Her show in Brisbane will take place on November 15. That concert will be followed by one in Sydney, which is scheduled to be her last Australian date.

She is the headliner for the “RnB Fridays Live 2019” tour, performing alongside The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon.