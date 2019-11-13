Tyler Christopher Arrested, Former ‘General Hospital,’ ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Allegedly Publicly Intoxicated

Former General Hospital star Tyler Christopher was allegedly out celebrating his birthday on Monday night when he ended up arrested for public intoxication.

According to TMZ, Tyler was in Martinsville, Indiana when the incident happened. The outlet shared his mugshot taken relating to the arrest, and his appearance is likely to startle his General Hospital and Days of Our Lives fans.

It appears that Tyler, at the time of this writing, remains in jail in Morgan County, Indiana. He is reportedly being held on a $1,000 bond and $225 cash.

Few other details have emerged yet about what happened. Tyler’s wife Brienne Pedigo is originally from Indiana, and he explained a while back that his family had been living there as he traveled back and forth to Los Angeles for his role as Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives. Given that family connection, it seems likely that he was in Indiana with them.

Apparently, the strain of travel and being away from his wife and children was integral to his relapse with alcohol addiction. Tyler ended up leaving Days of Our Lives, ultimately got sober again, and moved his family to Arkansas where he started working with Skipstone Pictures.

Sadly, if Tyler’s arrest for public intoxication turns out to be accurate, it would seem that the soap actor’s struggles with his alcohol addiction have intensified again.

As General Hospital fans know, the show just brought Tyler’s character of Nikolas back from the dead. There had been speculation about this happening for months and viewers had been hoping that Tyler would be brought back on the show. However, GH recast the role with actor Marcus Coloma instead.

Earlier this year, Tyler had opened up about his interest in returning to General Hospital. Up until Coloma’s casting announcement, GH fans has hoped that Tyler had forged a deal with the production to return.

However, that did not happen. Fans have noticed that Tyler has been silent on his social media pages for months now, avoiding any comment on General Hospital’s decision to recast his role instead of bringing him back. It is not known whether or not Tyler had even engaged in discussions about returning to General Hospital.

Even though he has been away from General Hospital since 2016 and departed Days of Our Lives about a year ago, fans still adore him. If Tyler is facing a new round of struggles with his sobriety, soap fans are likely to do what they can to support him.