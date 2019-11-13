Olivia Culpo Stuns In Sizzling Bikini Photos For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Shoot

Olivia's sharing a sneak peek at her white bikini for 'Sports Illustrated.'

Olivia Culpo treated fans to a sizzling behind-the-scenes look at her latest bikini shoot for Sports Illustrated’s infamous swimsuit issue. The gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram on November 12 to give fans a peek at the new shoot, which put her flawless model body on show in a very revealing white two-piece.

The star of the E! reality series Model Squad posted several seriously hot shots for her 4.4 million followers to enjoy, which showed her as she struck several poses in very little clothing during the beach shoot in Bali, Indonesia.

Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, the first NSFW snap was actually a photo of a Polaroid that showed Olivia wearing the tiniest white bikini bottoms. The seriously skimpy bottoms only had a tiny piece of material to cover her bottom half and very thin strings that stretched high above her hips to highlight her uber long legs.

She paired the bikini bottoms with a tiny white T-shirt that was tied in a knot over her chest as she went braless.

But that certainly wasn’t all.

Also in the multimedia upload was a video of Olivia as she posed in the all-white look at the beach. She paddled in the water and tousled her short and textured brunette bob while she flashed a very big smile for the camera.

For the third photo in the upload — which has more than 141,000 likes — Olivia ditched the revealing, tied-up top for another all-white look, this time another light bikini.

The second two-piece appeared to have a barely-there lace design across the top and bottoms. The plunging top flashed a lot of skin, while the bottoms were once again high-waisted to show even more of her legs.

Olivia knelt in the wet sand in front of a large log and next to a blue bucket while putting her hand in her hair.

The last snap was taken from a little further away. That stunning photo had the model writhing around in the sand on all fours as she posed in another, seemingly darker, bikini at sunset.

In the caption, the 27-year-old promised that it would be the last behind-the-scenes look at the sultry shoot — which took place last week — she’d share on Instagram.

Understandably, the comments section was overrun with praise as many left fire and heart eye emoji on the post.

Loading...

“You better get the cover!!!!” one fan told her after seeing her shoot for the magazine.

Another commented, “You’re [perfect]” with a heart emoji.

A third called the star “so gorgeous.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia shared a look at her beach shoot earlier this month when she posted more hot swimwear photos to her Instagram account.

“So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much for the opportunity,” she wrote in the caption. “I always become so overwhelmed with gratitude when I think about how I always dreamed of shooting this!!!!!!!”