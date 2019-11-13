Kaley Cuoco Flaunts Flawless Figure In Hot Pink Bike Shorts During Yoga Session

Kaley Cuoco delighted her fans on Tuesday when she took to her Instagram story to share a brand new photo of herself getting ready to enjoy a little yoga session in some hot pink bike shorts.

In the snap, Kaley looked absolutely stunning as she wore a black crop top with one long sleeve. The other side was sleeveless and showcased the former Big Bang Theory star’s muscular arm.

The actress also flaunted her flat tummy and killer abs in the snap, as she held up her phone and posed for the mirror selfie. Kaley’s skintight spandex shorts fell just below her knee and gave her fans a peek at her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

Kaley stood on top of a navy blue and white yoga mat, and had a bottle of water and a white gym towel at her sides as she prepared for her workout.

“Namaste,” she wrote alongside the photograph.

The blond beauty had her golden locks worn in a deep part and styled in loose, flirty waves that brushed over her shoulders. She opted for a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering glow on her face. She added to the application with pink blush on her cheeks, black eyeliner, and nude lips.

In the background of the photo, an empty yoga studio with hard wood floors could be seen. Kaley revealed that she decided to do a little stretching and relaxation following her first day on the set of her brand new TV series, titled The Flight Attendant, which will stream on HBO Max.

“Ended my first day of work with the loveliest yoga class and gave me an excuse to wear my new hot pink @p.e.nation bike shorts. All I care about,” the actress stated in the caption of the snap.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley has made no secret of her love for yoga. Just last month, she got into the Halloween spirit by rocking a pair of black yoga pants with a candy corn print and a black sports bra. She had her hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head as she documented her workout for fans.

Later, Kaley’s husband, Karl Cook, shared a snap of his wife in the outfit, and joked about her being a social media influencer.

“My stunning gorgeous wife being the most stereotypical social media ‘content creator’ (how is that term even a thing). I mean we get it your yoga pants are Halloween themed. YA BASIC!” he captioned the shot of Kaley.