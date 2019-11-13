Brunette Bombshell Nicole Thorne Flaunts Incredible Figure In Tiger-Print Bikini

Nicole Thorne took to Instagram to put her curves on display in a revealing bikini Wednesday.

The beauty’s update consisted of two photos that showed her on Tallebudgera Beach in Australia. Large black rocks and a grassy slope filled up most of the landscape behind her, but part of the ocean could be seen in the distance. The sky appeared to be cloudy, but Nicole looked dazzling in a strappy, tiger-print bikini that put her curves on display.

The top to Nicole’s swimsuit featured a low cut that put plenty of her cleavage on display. It featured a sexy cutout section in the middle, as well as straps that wrapped around her waist, calling attention to her taut abs and hourglass shape. The bottoms also featured thin straps on the sides, and they had high-cut legs that showed off the model’s toned thighs.

The photos showed Nicole from the front, capturing most of her body from the knees up. The first snap showed her as she glanced off to the side as the wind caught her hair. She held her hand up to her face and had a somewhat serious look on her face. In the second photo, the brunette bombshell gave the camera a sultry look as she struck a pose.

The beauty wore a full face of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, blush on her cheeks and a matte pink color on her lips. Her hair was parted down the middle and fell in loose waves down her back. Nicole also donned a black color on her nails.

In the caption, Nicole said that her bikini came from online fashion brand Fashion Nova. Her 1.1 million followers loved how she looked in the ensemble, and told her so.

“You look absolutely amazing,” commented one fan.

“Looking amazing beautiful Nicole,” wrote a second admirer.

“Wow you’re so gorgeous,” said a third follower.

“Damm sexy foxy lady,” a fourth fan remarked.

Most of Nicole’s updates are sexy snaps in which she flaunts her figure wearing skimpy clothing. She seems to prefer bikinis and lingerie. That being said, she also likes to keep her fans guessing as to what she will wear next. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her going braless under a jacket. Her followers can always count on her looking fabulous in the many outifts she models from designers like Berry Read Intimates and Missy Empire.